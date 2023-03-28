3 Ways to Make Your Event Stand Out With CORT Events

It’s a time for renewal, and deep, rich 70s-influenced colors and textures are leading the way in effective event design. At CORT Events, our event design experts leverage such up-and-coming trends—our new product line launches April 2023— to assist your team in creating truly share-worthy experiences. Here are three ways CORT Events can help you design spaces for experiences that meet and exceed the moment:

Fast, Easy Online Planning Tools

Planning your event using CORT Events’ industry-leading white-label service is fast and easy. Our complimentary Space Planner, powered by leading event planning platform AllSeated, enables your team to fully envision your event using real or custom floor plans, quickly render and share your ideas, and request a quote, all in one tool.

Experienced, Resourceful Account Executives

We take pride in our nationwide team of event design account executives, partnering with clients on specific objectives. Planning event breakout sessions? We can assist with providing clustered seating or brand-personalized whiteboard setups for fostering engaging group brainstorms. No matter the need, our team of experts is prepared to help you make the most of your next business event. Build your own Meeting Guide for a look at the wealth of knowledge and ideas our team is ready to provide.

New Exciting Catalog of Trending Products

Choosing the right pieces to elevate your event space is key for planners in today’s detail-focused world. Download our latest Events Guide for a look at our most up-to-date collections offering eye-catching seating, lighting, bars, event décor and more in a wide range of colors, materials and styles.

Bring your next event to a whole new level with CORT Events. Contact your dedicated account executive today.