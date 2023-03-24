Meet Me in Central MA: Four Reasons to Host in Worcester

The magnetism of Central Massachusetts is drawing industry ideators from far and wide—along railways, from major highways, and through the region’s comfortably accessible Worcester Regional Airport. But the allure for event planners doesn’t stop there. Below are four of the top appeals awaiting your team in the New England hub of Worcester, the Heart of the Commonwealth.

The Warmest Welcome

Rest your head at any of 3,000 rooms in the region, with lodging to fit every team’s needs, from the boutique Beechwood Hotel to the sleek AC by Marriott. Each spot has its own benefits of on-site meeting spaces, business centers, and tailored accommodations.

An Abundance of Attractions

Worcester is a hub of happenings, immersing attendees in a myriad of local cultural experiences. Whether it’s with live music at The Palladium, bustling sports at neighborhood stadiums, an unrivaled craft beer scene, nature, history, or art, the region offers adventure around every corner.

Historic & Modern Venues

At the focal point of Worcester’s Innovation Corridor sits the multipurpose DCU Center, with 100,000 square feet of exhibition and display space. Nearby, you’ll find additionally impressive venue options, like the elegance at Mechanics Hall and the spirit at Polar Park.

Unwavering Event Support

As well as steadfast support by our Discover Central MA team, Worcester businesses are known for their exceptional service, eager to contribute to the brilliance of every event hosted here.

If you’re a planner organizing an event, consider reaching out to us directly. Our team can act as a liaison to securing multi-venue bids from across the region, as well as overnight accommodations and entertainment opportunities.