Why This New Bangkok Venue is a Top Pick of Major Global Events

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

For global events looking to convene in Southeast Asia, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, has emerged as the venue of choice. Besides racking up numerous industry awards like “Thailand’s Best Convention Centre 2023” in the annual World MICE Awards, QSNCC has hosted several high-profile events from a variety of industries, including annual gatherings of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Money20/20 Asia, as well as the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH).

Measuring in at more than 3.2 million square feet, the QSNCC is the largest convention center in Bangkok. Event organizers will have 845,000 square feet of total event space at their disposal here, including eight exhibition halls, four conference halls, four plenary halls, and an additional 50 meeting rooms. Those venues are as flexible as they are spacious, offering endless configuration options for conventions, concerts, and beyond.

It’s not just ample space that has groups flocking to the QSNCC, it’s also its buzzy, convenient location in Bangkok’s Central Business District. Within the QSNCC is the Bangkok Active Lifestyle Mall, spanning nearly 120,000 square feet of dining, spa and shower facilities, bookstores, and other amenities. Next door, Benjakitti Park offers walking and biking paths. To make the local commute easier (and greener), QSNCC offers a direct underground connection to the MRT station as well as plenty of parking, electric car chargers, and bicycle racks.





‘One of the Best Partners’

All these conveniences helped catch the eye of ISTH, which brought its 32nd annual congress to Southeast Asia for the first time this past June. A global organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions related to thrombosis and hemostasis, ISTH utilized more than 70 percent of the QSNCC’s total event space, taking over three levels of the facility for five days of education, networking, lectures, and more.

Thomas Reiser, ISTH’s executive director, said he was particularly impressed with the QSNCC’s modern design and thoughtful layout, as well as the professionalism of the staff and the high-quality F&B. He cites the venue as well as the allure of Bangkok as primary reasons for the success of the event, which drew more than 4,000 attendees from 100-plus countries. “One of the key aspects to a successful congress is the [partnership] with your venue, and the QSNCC was just one of the best partners to work with,” Reiser said.

Other major events hosted at QSNCC this year include the FIFA Congress, which brought together members of football associations from more than 200 countries for the 74th edition of the event. Asia’s premier fintech show, Money20/20 Asia, also convened for the first time in Asia at QSNCC.

Last year, ICCA held a record-breaking 62nd Annual Congress at QSNCC. More than 1,100 attendees from 80-plus countries participated, making it the largest ICCA Congress ever held in the Asia-Pacific region and the third-largest in its 62-year history. Sustainability was a major theme of the event, which made a pledge to gastronomic sustainability through sustainable food sourcing and food-waste management. QSNCC contributed to those efforts by helping source local raw materials and ingredients locally whenever possible, using eco-friendly food packaging, and managing recycling and food- waste reduction efforts.

Marta Gomes, president of ICCA, also sang the praises of QSNCC. “We had an amazing experience in Bangkok, with so much support and feeling welcome in the destination,” she said. “QSNCC has been a very strong part of that. I think our delegates enjoyed the space — the [natural lighting], the view, the comfort of the meeting rooms, the coffee, the food. It was an amazing experience.”