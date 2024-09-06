Greater Phoenix is the pulse of the medical meetings industry

As the country’s fifth-largest city and one of its fastest growing, Greater Phoenix continues to evolve as a premier meetings and conventions destination. This emergence is in large part due to recent investments in hotels, resort properties, and transportation, as well as a strong commitment to sustainability. For the medical meetings community in particular, the Phoenix Bioscience Core (PBC) is what puts the destination at the top of planners’ charts.

The PBC is a 30-acre urban medical and bioscience campus offering more than 6 million square feet of academic and clinical space. The center is home to more than a dozen research facilities and serves as a natural extension of the learning environment provided by the nearby Phoenix Convention Center.

The PBC’s numerous classrooms and laboratories — all technologically sophisticated and designed for environmental sustainability — offer smart options for off-site meetings and tours.