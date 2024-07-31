Webinar: The How and Why of Accessible Events: Case Studies from the Field

Unlock the secrets of making events “accessible for every body”! Moderated by Joshua Klipp, Principal, Founder & Certified Access Specialist at Made Welcome, and featuring a panel of industry experts, this eye-opening discussion dives into the urgent need for accessibility in digital and in-person business events. Join this new webinar, brought to you by Visit Richmond, for examples and best practices to help you transform your events and provide greater value for all participants.

Panelists include:

– Joshua Klipp – Principal, Founder & Certified Access Specialist at Made Welcome; Instructor at PCMA Event Leadership Institute

– Stephen Cutchins – Senior Manager, Accessibility at CVENT

– Forrest Lodge – Director of Strategic Partnerships at Sportable

– Brandon McBeain – Chief Operating Officer, National Wheelchair Basketball Association

– Gerald Taylor – Sports Development Manager, Richmond Region Tourism