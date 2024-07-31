News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Gen Zers Can Be Weird in Interviews. A Recruiter Explained How It Sets Them Back.

Gen Zers are looking for jobs. But a senior recruiter said they may be making mistakes early on that make them less likely to land them. She tells Business Insider that a slowdown in vacancies is only half the story; the other half is that Gen Zers have a bad reputation among hiring managers. One of their biggest mistakes? “Winging it” — not doing any research on the company or person they are meeting for an interview.