News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Gen Zers Can Be Weird in Interviews. A Recruiter Explained How It Sets Them Back.
Gen Zers are looking for jobs. But a senior recruiter said they may be making mistakes early on that make them less likely to land them. She tells Business Insider that a slowdown in vacancies is only half the story; the other half is that Gen Zers have a bad reputation among hiring managers. One of their biggest mistakes? “Winging it” — not doing any research on the company or person they are meeting for an interview.
How Do I Give Feedback to My Boss?
A smart manager will see your feedback as a gift, because most never get feedback on their job performance. Fast Company’s work-life advice column offers approaches that are more likely to be well-received, such as presenting the feedback as an issue the two of you can work together to resolve.
How to Stick Up for Yourself in Your Career Climb in 2024
Standing up for yourself in the workplace is essential for a successful career climb, says Forbes, but it’s become more challenging in an increasingly less civil environment. Here are steps you can take to cultivate a stand-up mindset, including how not to shoot yourself in the foot.
5 Ways to Be Less Forgetful If You Feel Like Your Memory Is Already Shot
The competing demands of life in your 30s and 40s can “tax the function of your prefrontal cortex,” explains a neuroscientist in SELF. Here are five things you can do to feel sharper in the here and now — like working on a single task at a time and turning off your push notifications.