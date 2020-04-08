Webinar: Elevate Your Relationships: Connect Better, Online and Offline

What words, tone of voice, or body language can you use to be a 93% more effective communicator? How did the MIT’s Human Dynamics Laboratory discover how to be 50% more successful in a team environment? What two areas did McKinsey & Co. find after surveying 20,000 customers in 5 different industries across 3 continents that can dramatically improve your sales results by 74%?
Whether you want to be a more inspiring leader, team member, or professional, in this very timely, groundbreaking, yet simple-to-implement webinar, Fortune 100 global speaker and #1 global bestselling author Christopher Kai dives into how you can fundamentally connect and engage better based on his 20-years of global experience, science, psychology, and good old-fashioned storytelling.
Learner Outcomes:
- Learn the 2 Network Science Concepts that Will Dramatically Amplify Your Professional Network
- Identify what 5 Types of Languages Translate into Authentic Business Relationships
- Discover the 4 Areas to Avoid that Will Destroy Any Relationship
- Understand how to connect with Anyone Within 3-Minutes Based on Science
- Share Your Story to Stand Out 22X Better than Your Competitor
Information
- Duration: 00:42:03
- Date: 04/08/2020
- Speaker:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Submitted
- CMP-IS Domain: E. Human Resources
- Clock Hours: 1.0