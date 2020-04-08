9:00 a.m.

You probably have to log in, respond to emails, and manage some of your work duties. You’ll need a good soundtrack to keep you motivated, though. Consider Meet Minneapolis’ Spotify playlist, #WeGotThisMPLS, assembled for at-home listeners under stay-at-home orders and featuring a range of artists from the Twin Cities.

Noon

Tune in for an inspiring conversation with TED. The company’s TED Connects conversations series includes authors, singers, neuroscientists, and plenty of other experts discussing ways to cope with COVID-19 and hopeful ideas to move the world forward after the pandemic.

4:30 p.m.

Happy hour is around the corner. Rather than stick to your usual beverage of choice, take some tips from the mixology experts at Artesian, the renowned drinking destination at The Langham in London. Tune into the property’s Instagram or Facebook page for a tutorial on making classic cocktails.

5:00 p.m.

Close your computer and put your new skills behind the bar to work. After you’ve made yourself a perfect negroni or daiquiri, you’ll need to fill your stomach, too. Houston-based sommelier June Rodil and cheese connoisseur Shannon McCracken are hosting a virtual cheese and wine tasting on April 9. If you can’t make that date, Houstonia points out plenty of other cooking classes and tasting events are happening to showcase the city’s vibrant culinary scene.

7:00 p.m.

Give yourself an extra dose of cultural inspiration with The Betsy South Beach’s “Zen and the Art of Architecture, Music, Poetry, and Photography” series. On April 13, poet Campbell McGrath — winner of a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” Grant — will broadcast from his living room.

9:30 p.m.

It’s been a full day, but you can still turn up the volume during your evening in. Check out Visit Austin’s recommendations of Austin-based live-streams (Jackie Venson is particularly great), and a complete line-up of Nashville-based artists. Nobody can see you dancing in your living room.

Whew. Long day. You should probably stay home tomorrow. Good news: You don’t have to call your boss to ask if that’s okay.

