Webinar: Crafting High Impact, Authentic Stories to Drive Connection

Join Haute Dokimazo’s Liz Lathan and Nicole Osibodu as we break the virtual barrier and collaborate on a story crafting workshop using the Innovator’s Compass! Liz and Nicole are the lead contributors to The 7 Change Actions Module 5, Authenticity. And they sure walk their Authenticity talk. They will demonstrate how you can use a super-sticky storycrafting technique using an interactive Mural board. They will work through how to identify and select the right stories to engage your customers and audiences and entice them to connect with your business or organization. Join to watch the magic unfold, or click into the Mural board and collaborate live with us as we work together to make storytelling magic happen!

The 7 Change Actions is a seven-module learning experience that delivers mindsets, skillsets, and capabilities to confidently solve complex business challenges with innovation-driven strategic solutions. Design thinking has been a mainstay in other industries for years, but now PCMA has customized a framework, practice, and toolkit specifically for the Business Events Industry. Click here to learn more.

The 7 Change Actions Program Sponsor: