Webinar: How The Palm Beaches Strengthens Social Ties through the Connectivity of Meetings and Community

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, The Palm Beaches is bringing to the forefront the importance of community, connection and a sense of belonging. Throughout the past year where physical and social distancing made it hard to feel connected, The Palm Beaches always understood that one of the most important aspects to meetings are the relationships made. Meetings are about bringing in the local community and creating that community amongst the attendees and all who are involved. It’s through human interactions that we feel a sense of togetherness and where we realize that no one is ever really alone.

