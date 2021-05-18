PCMA Foundation Announces Cele Fogarty Scholarship Fund

To honor Cecilia “Cele” Agnes Fogarty’s commitment and passion for education, the Cele Fogarty Scholarship Fund will support event professionals with opportunities to advance their skills and proficiency in the field of event management.

Author: PCMA

The PCMA Foundation has developed a new scholarship fund in memory of Cecilia “Cele” Agnes Fogarty, a respected executive in the business events industry. To honor Cele’s commitment and passion for education, the Cele Fogarty Scholarship Fund will support event professionals with opportunities to advance their skills and proficiency in the field of event management.

If you knew Cele and would like to make a donation to the Cele Fogarty Scholarship Fund in her memory, contributions can be made online through the PCMA Foundation. Send a text message to 41444 with the message: CELE to receive a link to complete the payment process online. Contact foundation@pcma.org with any questions.

Cecilia “Cele” Agnes Fogarty

June 9, 1959, to March 30, 2021

Cele was a leading executive in event management and member services for decades, advancing the work of several major organizations in health care, medicine, science, and other areas. Cecilia, or “Cele,” as she was known in the industry, was renowned for her ability to manage the most complex meeting logistics, anticipate challenges, and meet the unexpected crises — large and small — with aplomb and sometimes magic. Throughout her career, she mentored countless meeting and event professionals as well as other staff from not-for-profit organizations and the hospitality industry.

Cele most recently served as vice president for meetings and member experience for the American Society of Nephrology (ASN). She and her team were responsible for managing the logistics for ASN Kidney Week, the largest nephrology meeting in the world, as well as the society’s other national and international events and related activities. Starting with the ASN Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, in 1988, she oversaw logistics for every conference through ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined.

Prior to joining ASN in 2013 as a full-time member of its staff, Cele was vice president of event services for SmithBucklin. In addition to her management responsibilities for ASN, she worked closely with other client organizations, including the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research, and the Rehabilitation, Engineering, and Assistive Technology Society (RESNA). In her role with RESNA, she became a leading industry expert in the implementation of the-then newly enacted Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. She worked passionately to ensure that hotels and convention facilities accommodated people with disabilities. She also led the teams for the 2006 Joint Conference, A Campus of the Future: A Meeting of the Minds. The latter was a first-of-its-kind joint conference of three leading associations that serve higher education: The Association of Higher Education Facilities Officers, National Association of College and University Business Officers, and Society for College and University Planning.

Cele served on numerous city, hotel, and vendor hospitality advisory boards as well as participated in panels, forums, and presentations. She earned a Master of Arts degree in business administration and management from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and sociology from the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Cele enjoyed travel — especially her visits to the beaches of Virginia and Delaware —and her many fun adventures on “Sister Trips” with her siblings. She had a unique sense of humor, and her highly animated expressions could put anybody’s side in stitches.

Contributions to the Cele Fogarty Scholarship Fund can be made online. Send a text message to 41444 with the message: CELE and you’ll receive a link to complete the payment process online. Contact foundation@pcma.org with any questions.

Obituary contributed by Tod Ibrahim, Executive Vice President, American Society of Nephrology, and Michael Payne, Executive Vice President, SmithBucklin.