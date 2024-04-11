Top Reasons to Plan Your Next Meeting in Anaheim

The most successful events are about more than just convenience; the destination itself should be someplace your attendees want to visit anyway. Anaheim strikes that balance, and with more than 280 days of sunshine a year, the always welcoming weather is just the beginning. Here’s a look at why Anaheim is the ultimate meetings destination:
The Largest Convention Center on the West Coast
The LEED certified Anaheim Convention Center, recently revitalized with a $190 million expansion, is state-of-the-art. Boasting 1.8 million square feet of function and exhibit space, it can accommodate mega events. But with both indoor and outdoor event spaces, it can accommodate more intimate meetings as well.
Abundant, Walkable Accommodations
More than 3,700 guest rooms in four world-class hotels—the Anaheim Marriot; Hilton Anaheim; Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort; and The Westin Anaheim Resort—are all a part of the ACC’s Campus, so guests can walk to and from in minutes!
World-Class Dining
Foodies delight: The city of Anaheim itself and the surrounding Orange County area offers culinary riches. Check out the Packing District for a huge variety of culturally diverse options from poutine to soul food; Little Saigon for some of Southern California’s most authentic Vietnamese cuisine; and more.
Nightlife Hotspots
After a long day of meetings, your attendees might just delight in some unwinding time at a local rooftop bar, watching some fireworks with cocktail in hand; or catching a live show at House of Blues, or maybe even an outing of luxury bowling and other games.
Adventures Await
No one can forget what Anaheim is most famous for, and that’s Disneyland® Resort. But that’s only the beginning of the outings on offer here: There are other thrilling theme parks; miles of spectacular Orange County beaches; whale watching and other boat outings; historic walking tours; even Angels baseball.
To learn more about how Anaheim checks every box for your next meeting or convention, see Visit Anaheim.