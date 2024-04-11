5 Great Reasons to Meet in Portland

The city of Portland, Oregon might just be the best-of-all-worlds destination you’ve been looking for. It offers the value and ease of a small, walkable city while offering some of the best culinary offerings and gorgeous nature in the country. Here’s a peek:
2. Accessible Accommodations
Portland’s city center alone now boasts more than 10,000 hotel rooms. The 600-room Hyatt Regency headquarter hotel is located next to the Oregon Convention Center, and another 1,300 rooms are just 5 minutes away. The user-friendly MAX light rail makes getting around a breeze.
3. A Sustainable, State-of-the-Art Convention Center
The LEED Platinum certified Oregon Convention Center (OCC) boasts more than 478,000 square feet of total event space, 52 meeting rooms, and two ballrooms. Bonus: One of the largest solar panel arrays of any convention center in the nation.
4. Nature Abounds
Your attendees will love that Portland features one of the largest urban forests in the nation, so miles of trails and parks are right outside. Encourage them to take a hike during downtime; explore an extinct volcano; or even venture further to the stunning Columbia River Gorge, the lush Willamette Valley wine country, the rugged Oregon Coast, or snow-capped Mount Hood.
5. Award-Winning Culinary Scene
From James Beard award-winning, farm-to-table fine dining, to an eclectic food cart scene, downtown Portland will leave your attendees hungry for more. And they don’t have to go indoors to enjoy—patio dining is abundant here.
6. All are Welcome
Travel Portland supports meeting planners in delivering Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), by connecting you with BIPOC-owned vendors via My People’s Market; providing diverse promotional assets or recommending culturally relevant activities, and more.