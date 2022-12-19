Top Cities for Corporate Events in 2023 and Other Trends

While there’s optimism throughout the event marketing industry overall, the majority of budgets are not expected to be fully back to 2019 spend levels until 2023 or, for some organizations, 2024, according to Event Marketer’s Experiential Intelligence Report.

Inflation impacts and the risk of a recession are top of mind across every industry, but despite the uncertainty, live events are rebounding steadily with consumer-facing activations somewhat outpacing B2B programs in their recovery — 64 percent of consumer-facing brands say their events have reached 76 percent (or greater) of an attendance level compared to 2019. This compares to only 45 percent of B2B live events that have reached this level.