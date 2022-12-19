Top Cities for Corporate Events in 2023 and Other Trends

While there’s optimism throughout the event marketing industry overall, the majority of budgets are not expected to be fully back to 2019 spend levels until 2023 or, for some organizations, 2024, according to Event Marketer’s Experiential Intelligence Report.
Inflation impacts and the risk of a recession are top of mind across every industry, but despite the uncertainty, live events are rebounding steadily with consumer-facing activations somewhat outpacing B2B programs in their recovery — 64 percent of consumer-facing brands say their events have reached 76 percent (or greater) of an attendance level compared to 2019. This compares to only 45 percent of B2B live events that have reached this level.
54%
of brands say their organizations are more confident about the value of live events compared to before the pandemic, and nearly one-quarter say this confidence level is the same as it was in 2019.
3%
of brands say in 2022 they have been executing more or the same number of live events as they did in 2019.
Geography of Events
Consumer-facing brands are emphasizing smaller cities or towns for their activations, while B2B events are more often being held in regional and coastal destinations.
Source: Event Marketer’s Experiential Intelligence Report, a survey of 100 event and experiential marketing executives with a focus on large companies in both consumer and B2B markets.
Top Cities for Corporate Events in 2023 …
… according to CWT and GBTA 2023 8th Annual Global Business Travel Forecast
North America
- New York City, U.S.
- Houston, U.S.
EMEA
- London, U.K.
- Paris, France
APAC
- Singapore
- Tokyo, Japan
Latin America
- Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Cancun, Mexico