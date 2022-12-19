Plan a meeting attendees will never forget in one-of-a-kind Puerto Rico.

With the largest convention center in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico offers the best of both worlds. The island blends an exciting, tropical ambience that feels like an international destination with the conveniences and amenities your event attendees expect. There’s no passport needed for U.S. travelers—and no need to change currency or switch to an international cell phone plan.

Plus, there’s convenient air access from all the major East Coast and Midwest airports.

Just seven miles from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, the sleek, modern Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan features 600,000 square feet of space. Not only is it the most technologically advanced facility in the region, it’s also one of the greenest, with a 20,000-panel solar array and other sustainable initiatives—like food-and-beverage options sourced from local farms.

In fact, you’ll find it easy to plan a meeting that immerses attendees in Puerto Rico’s vibrant culture—in other words, to Make Your Meeting Boricua.

Steps away from the convention center, the new DISTRITO T-Mobile is an ideal venue for kicking off a meeting with a distinctly Puerto Rican welcome reception. “It gives attendees a unique and immersive experience to start off their convention,” says José E. Arana, group marketing director for Discover Puerto Rico.

In addition to LED screens and art installations showcasing the island’s culture and scenery, the vibrant entertainment hub features a variety of restaurants, a concert hall, a movie theater, an urban park with ziplining, and more.

DISTRITO T-Mobile is also home to the Aloft San Juan, marking the hotel brand’s Caribbean debut. Nearby hotels include the Hyatt House and Hyatt Place, as well as the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino—adjacent to the convention center and boasting 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

To learn more about making your next meeting Boricua, visit https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/meetings.