Amenities to Customize Your Experience in OKC

The servicing team at Visit Oklahoma City are resident experts on the destination’s venues, attractions and logistics. They are here to make sure your meeting or sporting event will be a success.

Visit OKC’s Convention Services can assist with the typical planning needs, such as hotel blocks or contacts for various suppliers, such as tour companies, transportation, entertainment, speakers, decorators, caterers, rental companies, audio-visual companies and more.

From the beginning until the last detail is taken care of, the team of Services Managers will partner with you to make sure your event goes smoothly. Their 98% customer satisfaction ranking speaks to the exceptional level of service and above-and-beyond creativity provided to each event we host.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to planning events, and the servicing team helps make the attendee experience memorable–from event welcome signage at the airport, to tailored touchpoints like shuttling folks to a dine-around in hot rods and classic cars. There are lots of tools in their planning toolbox for activating programming and venues in special ways that bring our city to life just for your group.

The servicing managers also provide destination information, including an OKC Visitors Guide, Pad Map, OKC Pocket Guide (with coupons) and Bricktown District Map (pending inventory). They can also coordinate a Welcome Letter from the president of Visit Oklahoma City and provide registrar staff/volunteers for an onsite information table or welcome desk (nominal fee). Lastly, each group receives marketing assets and collateral to build event attendance, such as OKC photos and destination videos, plus messaging/marketing content.

Visit Oklahoma City has designed special programs for convention and event attendees, such as our Meet In OKC Discount Pass. This digital resource brings dozens of discounts to an attendee’s smartphone with a simple scan of a QR code. It unlocks offers from restaurants, attractions and entertainment options just steps away from the convention center.

Additional services are available based on the event tier and more information can be found here.

