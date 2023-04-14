The Tampa Convention Center Expands While Attracting Record-Breaking Business

The Tampa Convention Center is breaking records this year, as it hosts the busiest convention schedule in its history. And soon the Center—recently nominated as Best Convention Center in the Southeast by the Stella Awards—will debut even more reasons to book your next meeting or convention in Tampa Bay.

“Attendees who come to the Tampa Convention Center are always amazed by the beauty of Tampa and all there is to do here,” says David Ingram, who was appointed the new executive director of the Tampa Convention Center in November 2022. “We are situated in a stunning setting, right on the water, in the heart of downtown Tampa.”

In late June, a two-level addition with 18 new waterfront meeting rooms is slated for completion, part of the Tampa Convention Center’s $38 million Capital Improvement Plan.

“These rooms overlook our marina and provide a spectacular view of the water,” says Ingram. “They are also customizable to specific event needs.”

The Center’s improvements include new carpeting and wall treatments, and LED lighting to reduce energy usage. “All of these renovations will improve the customer experience for those who visit the Tampa Convention Center, which is always our ultimate goal,” says Ingram.

Previously the general manager of the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Ingram took over the Center’s reins after the retirement of the former director, Una Garvey. He says the dynamic nature of Tampa Bay makes it an exciting place to be.

“Tampa, as a city and destination, has grown so much over the last five years that it leads to so many possibilities,” says Ingram. “Our changing downtown allows for the Center to look at a future expansion, an upgrade to our marina, and keeping Tampa’s status as a top destination for the meeting and events industry.”

To learn more about bringing your next meeting to Tampa Bay, contact a Visit Tampa Bay representative, or visit TampaMeetings.com.