The Mountains Are Calling for Your Next Meeting in Gatlinburg

Nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the quaint town of Gatlinburg is filled with everything a meeting planner needs to design a successful event: a state-of-the-art convention center, 16,000-plus sleeping rooms comprising full-service and limited-service hotels, cabins, and condominiums, and hundreds of options for attendees suiting every interest.

Historic Convention Center

From natural light flooding in through the gallery skylights to the exposed wooden beams, the Gatlinburg Convention Center is both spacious and warmly inviting. Reminiscent of the great lodges in America’s national parks, the Center is built in an Arts and Crafts style with mountain stone and woodwork reflecting its beautiful surroundings. The Center has completed a $15-million-dollar renovation with new meeting space added along with the renovation of existing space and all public areas. The newly added indoor/outdoor venue space will enable groups to convene in an outdoor setting that comes complete with a scenic overlook. This 5,000-square-foot total space features patio fire pits and is sure to become a favorite for organizations of all sizes.

Amenities & Activities

Gatlinburg’s charming food and shopping options include more than 500 stores, 100 restaurants, nostalgic in-town streetcar trolley transportation, and the largest grouping of independent artisans in North America. Area attractions include more than 50 options for all age groups, numerous entertainment options, an 18-hole championship golf course, and more.

Unique Teambuilding Options

Searching for a unique activity that gives attendees an immersive local arts scene experience? The Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community, which includes more than 100 independent artisans — the largest arts and crafts community in North America — offers a “Create Your Own” program. Participating shops offer hands-on workshops for participants to make their own crafts to take home.

