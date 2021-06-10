The Impetus for Innovation: Business Events Beyond the Pandemic at Get Local 2021

We have something exciting planned for our educational session at Get Local next month! Karen Bolinger, Managing Director APAC at PCMA will be sharing findings from a soon-to-be-released joint white paper from PCMA, Singapore Tourism Board and UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. The white paper will capture how the MICE industry around the world has transformed and the steps the industry has taken to re-open safely.

While the pandemic has highlighted vulnerabilities of the traditional MICE format, forward thinking players are taking a strong lead by transforming business models and innovating to remain relevant and impactful. Be sure to catch Karen’s session if you’re attending Get Local to hear valuable insights and case studies that will help transform your business.

Reimagining the MICE Industry in a COVID World

Presented by PCMA

2.40pm – 3.25pm

Parkside Ballroom, ICC Sydney

