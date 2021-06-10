News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
‘A Career Change Saved My Life’: The People Who Built Better Lives After Burnout
Chronic stress at work can lead to listlessness, fatigue — and a much higher risk of stroke and heart disease. But there are ways to save yourself before it’s too late. The Guardian shares stories of those who have made career changes after experiencing burnout — and never looked back.
Help! How Do I Make Friends When My Coworkers Are Behind a Screen?
WIRED guest columnist Alan Henry, former Smarter Living editor at The New York Times, offers advice for putting yourself out there online and engaging with your coworkers on a human — not a coworker-trying-to-network — level.
The Brain-Changing Magic of New Experiences
GQ shares the psychological reasons why novelty — from visiting new places to socializing — makes us happier and healthier people. Bonus: Two techniques that can be similarly beneficial when we’re unable to have novel experiences.
Which Office Rituals Will Survive the Pandemic?
Having had our lives upended for more than 18 months will have a lasting impact on our preferences and priorities — and on some of the workplace routines and rituals we’ve practiced for ages. Forbes discusses changes we’re likely to see as people start to return to their offices, from dress codes to employee birthday cakes.