The Gateway to the Rockies, Aurora Takes Meetings and Events to New Heights

This summer, Aurora is proving it’s back and better than ever.

Visitors are flocking to the city’s lineup of special events, from the world-renowned Van Gogh Alive exhibit to Top Taco—an outdoor culinary extravaganza where festival-goers can feast on tacos to their hearts’ content.

With its vast array of attractions and easy access—just minutes from Denver International Airport, the fifth busiest airport in the country—Aurora is the perfect destination for attendees to explore as they get back to face-to-face meetings.

As the Gateway to the Rockies, Aurora is the first city to welcome visitors to the beautiful Rocky Mountains—the most popular national park in the U.S.

At a time when national parks are attracting record-breaking crowds, meeting attendees in Aurora can combine business travel with a bucket-list trip to experience some of the most awe-inspiring natural sights in the country.

In fact, groups in Aurora can fit in some Colorado adventure without venturing far. The city showcases the state’s legendary scenery in 8,000 acres of open space, including 113 parks and 98 miles of trails.

Unforgettable group outings range from a two-hour sunset horseback ride at Aurora’s 12 Mile Stables to line-dancing at The Stampede, a country-western dance hall.

Whatever your group’s needs, Visit Aurora will help you fulfill them. A full-service DMO, Visit Aurora offers venue recommendations, site inspections, attendance-building resources and much more.

Visit Aurora represents more than 67 hotel properties—including Gaylord Rockies, Colorado’s largest resort and convention center—so your group can find just the right accommodations, whatever their budget.

Click here to learn how you can take your next meeting or event to new heights in Aurora.