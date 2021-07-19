Book Your Next Successful Meeting in Tampa Bay

Searching for the perfect mix of smart safety measures and attractive amenities to “wow” attendees returning to face-to-face meetings? Look to sunny Tampa Bay, which boasts a proven track record of recent meeting success stories.

Tampa Bay has hosted such diverse organizations in 2021 as Super Bowl LV, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the U.S. Travel Spring Meeting and Connect Marketplace. In fact, a growing roster of groups—including the AAD and Connect Marketplace—have moved their meetings to Tampa Bay from other cities.

And it’s easy to see why. From arrival to departure, attendees will benefit from destination-wide safety measures. Tampa Bay International Airport—ranked second in J.D. Power’s 2020 North America Airport Satisfaction Study—is also one of the most hygienic airports in North America, according to the Airports Council International.

The waterfront Tampa Convention Center keeps getting better. Not only has it earned the GBAC STAR accreditation—the cleaning industry’s gold standard of prepared facilities—the venue will debut 18,000 square feet of new meeting rooms, two additional floors and numerous upgrades by 2023.

Tampa Bay’s collection of top-notch hotels keeps growing, too. Examples include the five-star JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, next door to the Tampa Convention Center, with stunning waterfront views; and the boutique Hotel Haya in historic Ybor City, charming guests with midcentury Cuban flair.

Of course, with Tampa Bay’s great weather and location, attendees will find plenty of entertaining outdoor activities. The 2.6-mile Tampa Riverwalk connects to the Tampa Convention Center, parks and outdoor dining spots, while team-building outings can include paddle-boarding and dolphin-watch tours.

Visit Tampa is making it easy to include virtual attendees as well. The new Hybrid Meeting Grant is awarded to qualifying groups to help offset unanticipated technology costs.

To learn how your meeting can become a Tampa Bay success story, visit TampaMeetings.com.