Tech Experts Weigh In: How Has the Digital Event Experience Changed?

Creating an engaging and meaningful community is more important than ever. This is the biggest change in expectation; rather than being a ‘nice to have,’ it’s a ‘must have.’ Attendees expect to make an impact and have human-to-human experiences. Enabling an audience to be a contributing part of an event through choice and personalization allows them to feel heard, valued, and have a voice in an inclusive environment. As event experience leaders, we are constantly adapting and so is our audience. Continuing to analyze and understand the evolution and behavioral patterns is something that must inspire our events in a digital or physical venue.”

Sarah North, director of Event Experiences at Bizzabo