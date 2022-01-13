News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Feeling Overwhelmed? Start a Someday-Maybe-Later List
Making conscious choices to set aside or postpone tasks helps remove some of the immediate stressors so you can focus on what’s most critically important, writes researcher and life coach Stacy Kim for WIRED. Moreover, with a bit of structure, you can gradually turn it into a “master project list,” the kind of tool productivity experts recommend, to prevent future overwhelm.
How to Get Better at Asking for More Money
If you’re burned out and overwhelmed by the pandemic, asking for more may feel like adding something onto an already full plate. You could be focused on just getting by, but you’re at risk of burnout if you don’t feel valued. Now, however, is the time to ask for more — whether that’s a promotion, a raise, or other perks — says writer Alexandra Carter for Fast Company.
This Could Have Been an Email and Other Ways to Have Better Meetings
Great meetings are small, fast, and don’t involve status updates. To ensure that your attendance is productive, think seriously about what your contribution will be at the meeting, or what glittering information you will collect from your attendance. If the answer isn’t convincing, remove it from the calendar, King says. The Wall Street Journal shares five other ways to have a better meeting — but generally fewer.
Toxic Culture Is Driving the Great Resignation
Research published in the MIT Sloan Management Review using employee data reveals the top five predictors of attrition and four actions managers can take in the short term to reduce attrition.