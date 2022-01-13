People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Artesha C. Moore

Association Forum has announced Artesha C. Moore, CAE, FASAE, as its new president and chief executive officer, effective Feb. 14. Moore currently serves as vice president, affiliation, engagement and membership for the American Geophysical Union. In addition to creating meaningful engagement opportunities for members and the broader earth and space sciences community, her focus has been on developing strategic plans to guide major program overhauls and realignment initiatives.

Martin Moggre´

Freeman has promoted Martin Moggre´ to the role of chief client officer. In this role, he will be responsible for all client solutions and sales for events and exhibit services and audio visual and event technology. Moggre´, who has been with Freeman since 1988, will provide leadership and direction for a unified design-driven sales team throughout North America, as well as ensure that the sales organization is ready to address the changing dynamics in the industry. Previously, he was executive vice president, client solutions and sales.

Josh Gann and J.T. Pedley

Spectra, the provider of venue management for the Owensboro Convention Center, has announced new members to its team. Josh Gann has been named director of sales for the Owensboro Convention Center. He has more than 20 years of sales experience, with 10 years spent in a sales leadership role.

J.T. Pedley has returned to the convention center in the senior sales manager role. Pedley previously worked in the sales department for four years before moving to Townsquare Media.