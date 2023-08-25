Say Hello to Tampa Bay’s Newly Expanded Waterfront Convention Center

Author: Jessica Poitevien

Tampa Bay is already a destination favorite among business event organizers who prioritize a smooth travel experience. That starts on arrival, at the award-winning Tampa International Airport (TPA), a big part of the reason why Tampa is easily accessible and navigable. Now, with the recent expansion of the Tampa Convention Center (TCC), there’s yet another reason for organizers to keep Tampa on their shortlist.

In July, the TCC unveiled its months-long renovation project — a two-story addition comprising 18 new meeting rooms with floor-to-ceiling views of the adjacent Hillsborough River. Totaling 18,000 square feet, the new space also includes an event-ready outdoor terrace and, of course, prime waterfront views. In addition to that unbeatable backdrop, new airwalls allow for more flexible configurations, from intimate boardroom setups to expansive, open floorplans fit for a gala.

This latest addition to the TCC is part of a larger $38-million renovation refreshing the facility from top to bottom, including:

Upgraded HVAC, elevators, and escalators

New programmable signage with customizable color options

A revamped exterior façade featuring new multicolored lights and signage

New carpet, wall coverings, and artwork

New local food concepts

With the expansion, TCC’s capacity has increased to a new total of 209,000 square feet of exhibit space as well as a 36,000-square-foot ballroom, and 52 breakout rooms, plus a wide variety of state-of-the-art amenities.





Beyond the Boardroom

TCC’s location continues to be a draw for organizers looking for a venue that combines convenience and fun. Attendees can step outside of TCC right onto the Tampa Riverwalk, a 2.6-mile, walkable trail that makes exploring downtown easy. Stretching alongside the Hillsborough River, the Tampa Riverwalk welcomes visitors to stroll, bike, or skate between popular attractions and sites, like The Florida Aquarium, as well as museums, parks, and award-winning restaurants.

Between its prime location and latest upgrades, the Tampa Convention Center is an even more enticing venue for hosting events both big and small. For more information on hosting an event in Tampa Bay, contact a Visit Tampa Bay representative or visit TampaMeetings.com.