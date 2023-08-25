Four Facts Every Event Organizer Should Know About Columbus

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

Whether it’s an intimate retreat for 20 or a multi-day conference for 20,000 or something in between, Columbus has the infrastructure, resources, and creative talent to support the needs of any business event. From the long list of qualities that make Columbus a standout destination, here are the top four that should stand out to event organizers.

Columbus is a convenient destination.

Centrally located in the Midwest, Ohio’s capital city is an easy destination for attendees to get to, with more than half the U.S. population living within a one-day’s drive or one-hour flight from Columbus. John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), which offers nonstop flights to 50 destinations, is just eight miles or 10 minutes from downtown, making it quick and painless for attendees to hop off the plane and get their trip started right away.

Columbus is easy to get around.

Attendees will quickly realize that Columbus is a compact city that’s simple to navigate. Located in the heart of downtown, the Greater Columbus Convention Center is surrounded by historic theaters, world-class museums, several acres of green space, and 2,700 connected/adjacent hotel rooms, totaling more than 5,000 rooms downtown. It’s also within walking distance of several popular neighborhoods like the Short North Arts District, known for its boutique shops and art galleries, and the Arena District, home to all three of the city’s professional sports teams.





Columbus is inclusive.

Attendees can feel welcome in Columbus, knowing that the city is doing the behind-the-scenes work to celebrate people of diverse backgrounds. This mission is evident through several citywide initiatives like the award-winning Diversity Apprenticeship Program, aimed at closing the significant racial equity gap in the Central Ohio hospitality community, and CBUS Soul®, which showcases the city’s multicultural experiences. A citywide Accessibility Guide is also available, providing details on accessibility offerings in the categories of mobility, vision, hearing and cognition. Columbus is also a firm supporter of the sentiment that “love is love,” as the home of the largest Pride celebration in the Midwest and more than 100 LGBTQIA+-owned businesses and organizations that attendees can explore.

Columbus is collaborative.

Columbus is a city known for its public-private partnerships that serve to enrich the event experience and advance the purpose-driven goals of both organizers and attendees. Experience Columbus regularly connects organizers with its more than 900 partners from a wide range of industries. But they’re not the only ones eager to work with groups coming to Columbus — city and county governments also understand the value of meetings coming to the destination. No matter what organizers are trying to accomplish, Experience Columbus has the resources and capital to support that mission.