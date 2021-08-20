Score Big with a Fall Meeting in Lansing

There’s no better time to plan a meeting in Lansing than the fall.

As students return to Michigan State University (MSU) and fans flock to Spartan Stadium for exciting Big 10 football games, Greater Lansing pulses with energy.

“The fall colors are great, the weather is mild, and it’s so many people’s favorite time of year,” says David Buckenberger, senior vice president of business development for the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Spartan spirit ramps up an already enthusiastic level of hospitality in Michigan’s capital city. Attendees might encounter one of 500-plus Greater Lansing Certified Tourism Ambassadors throughout the community, who aim to provide a welcoming, positive experience for visitors.

Additionally, the Greater Lansing CVB works closely with meeting planners to make sure your group is the center of attention. The CVB can assist in planning and executing your event, from distributing your RFP to local hotels to providing tips on how to partner with MSU.

“Everyone on the CVB team is a Certified Meeting Professional,” says Buckenberger. “We’re here to help.”

Two new hotels make the destination even more attractive. The 122-room Courtyard Lansing Downtown expands the number of hotels near the riverfront Lansing Center—which enjoys a prime downtown location, brimming with bars and restaurants. Greater Lansing can now host meetings of up to 4,000 attendees.

The 194-room Graduate East Lansing, overlooking Spartan Stadium, boasts a collegiate, clubby décor. The hotel’s event venues include the 2,673-square-foot Shadows Ballroom, and a rooftop bar with 360-degree views of the campus.

Whether meeting attendees spend their free time in Greater Lansing rooting for the home team or kayaking on the Grand River, they’ll experience a destination that combines the charm of a college town with the bustle of state government—enhanced by friendly Midwestern service, no matter the season.

To learn more, visit www.lansing.org.