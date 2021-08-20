Groups360 Built its Brand on Trust, Transparency — and Simplicity

Groups360, the most trusted marketplace for meetings, was built on a singular — and straightforward — goal: make group travel simple.

Founded in 2014 by David Kloeppel and Kemp Gallineau, two former senior executives with decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Groups360 has booked hundreds of millions in revenue for hotels, with event sizes ranging from a small meeting to a large event with over 500 attendees.

As the first to offer instant booking of group rooms and space, Groups360’s technology solution provides members with massive amounts of proprietary data — coupled with individual planner preference-based search — to empower meeting and event planners with better decision making and transactional tools.

With a nod to its foundation of “simplicity,” Groups360 assembled a team of hoteliers, meeting planners and data scientists to create GroupSync, its proprietary online marketplace. In August 2019, Groups360 secured a $50 million investment from four global hotel brands — Accor, Hilton, IHG, and Marriott — to accelerate the development of GroupSync, making Groups360 the first distribution channel to offer real-time group pricing and availability for both rooms and space.

Kloeppel and Gallineau understood that planners yearned for the ability to instantly book small, less complicated meetings — all through GroupSync — which would reduce the time it took to book a space to an average of 19 days (compared to the industry average of 77 days).

Considering its relative youth, Groups360 is poised to continue reimagining the way event specialists and meeting planners search, shop and book group rooms and meeting space online — with real-time pricing, availability and full transparency.

It all goes back to what Kloeppel and Gallineau understood about their industry: meeting planners needed help cutting through the more than 50,000 choices of meeting and convention spaces, saving precious time.

Bookings made simple — that’s Groups360. For more about the most trusted marketplace for meetings, visit www.groups360.com.