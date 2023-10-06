Salt Lake City: More Than Meets the Eye

Author: Jessica Poitevien

Salt Lake City: What first comes to mind most often is its natural beauty — an outdoor playground for adventure seekers. But there’s more to this city than its world-renowned ski resorts. It’s where diverse pastimes, cultures, and landscapes collide in a modern mountain hub of the west. That means meeting planners can rely on Salt Lake to deliver the best of two worlds: the perks of a cosmopolitan city and easy access to the great outdoors. Read on to learn why the latest developments in Utah’s capital city make it even more appealing for business events.

What’s New in Salt Lake

Getting to Salt Lake is easier than ever before with the new Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Just 10 minutes away from the city’s vibrant downtown, this new airport serves as Delta’s western hub and averages 375 daily departures to nearly 100 destinations. Phase one is now open, with full completion of SLC expected in 2024. TRAX, a local light rail system, offers an easy way to commute from SLC to the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown in 20 minutes.

New hotels are also part of the Salt Lake package. For attendees headed to the convention center, the new 700-room Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City — which offers an array of dining options, including a rooftop terrace with a heated pool and cabanas — is conveniently built into the Salt Palace Convention Center. Meanwhile in the Granary District, outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the new evo Hotel, a unique 50-room lodge part of a larger mixed-use campus that also includes the Bouldering Project indoor rock-climbing gym, a skate park, and an outdoor gear store, among other adventure-themed offerings.





Happenings Around the City

Since its founding, Salt Lake has prided itself on having a robust live performance and visual arts scene. From touring Broadway productions to local, cutting-edge plays, the dramatic arts scene here is impressively varied. And at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, attendees can immerse themselves in the work of world-renowned contemporary artists from multiple disciplines — and several spaces are also available for event rentals.

Once attendees have worked up an appetite, there are hundreds of eateries ready to satisfy every palate, from posh fine dining establishments to casual hole-in-the-wall joints. Local favorites include Takashi, arguably the best Japanese restaurant in town; Current Fish & Oyster, offering unique seafood dishes; and SLC Eatery, serving Korean-influenced beef bulgogi meatballs and buttermilk blue cheese arancini, a unique take on Italian fried risotto balls; and more creative dishes on dim sum–style rolling carts.

Explore the Mountains

No trip to Salt Lake would be complete without venturing into the mountains. Although the city is known for its winter sports — think alpine, Nordic and backcountry skiing, snowshoeing, ice climbing, and more — it also offers year-round outdoor recreation. There are hundreds of trails for hiking and biking, while the more adventurous can opt for rock climbing, bouldering, or exploring the area’s many unique canyons. In spring and fall, the Great Salt Lake turns into a bird watching paradise with thousands of birds flocking to the area during migration season. Here, the options for outdoor fun are seemingly endless.

To learn more about the many reasons to host a meeting in Salt Lake, head to visitsaltlake.com/meetings.