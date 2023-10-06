How Business Events Can Embrace Orlando’s Diverse Cultures

Author: Jessica Poitevien

There are countless factors to consider when choosing the ideal destination for an event — from the perfect venues and entertainment to the ease of transportation and more. Orlando easily ticks all the boxes for organizers of meetings both big and small, but what makes this city stand out from the crowd is the diversity of its people.

Orlando proudly boasts a rich community of residents, hailing from every corner of the world. Not only does this mix of perspectives strengthen the knowledge network available to business event organizers, but it also creates a welcoming environment that helps attendees feel comfortable. Here are a few ideas for groups keen on exploring the different communities that make Orlando unique.

Just north of Orlando’s main tourism district, Eatonville became the country’s first self-governing, all-Black municipalities in 1887. Today, attendees can spend an afternoon exploring the Eatonville Historic District, part of the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, where author Zora Neale Hurston once resided and used as inspiration for her book, “Their Eyes Were Watching God.” Today, the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts serves as the perfect starting point for exploring Eatonville. In addition, attendees will find a multitude of Black-owned restaurants and attractions to support throughout the Orlando area.





The AAPI community has left its mark on Orlando in several ways, but especially in its restaurant scene. Attendees can take their taste buds on a culinary journey , eating at restaurants serving dishes from India, China, and the Philippines, amongst others. Several AAPI-owned and operated eateries in Orlando even made it to Florida’s MICHELIN Guide. Beyond the delicious eats, be sure to explore Orlando’s historic Chinatown. Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando is another must-visit, with its Japanese-style rock garden, as well as its ting, a one-story structure similar to a pagoda, symbolizing Orlando’s sister-city relationship with Guilin, China.

More than 25 percent of the Orlando population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, so it’s no surprise that this community has a major influence on the city. Several cultural institutions throughout Orlando showcase Hispanic and Latino history and culture, starting with the Art of the Ancient Americans Collection at the Orlando Museum of Art. Head there to admire over 900 works of art from more than 35 ancient cultures. With a bit of luck and good planning, attendees can catch one of the many Hispanic and Latino cultural events that take place throughout the year like the Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival and the Orlando Salsa Congress.

Beyond the cultural diversity, attendees will also find that Orlando is one of the country’s most inclusive destinations for LGBTQ+ travelers. Pioneering LGBTQ+ tourism since 1991 with the original GayDays celebration, Orlando still hosts a multitude of special events throughout the year. The city also works diligently to go above and beyond the standards of ADA compliance to provide truly accessible facilities for everyone.

