Rosen Shingle Creek: Orlando’s Destination for Personalized Service, Attention to Detail & Breezy Summer Evenings

Boasting two AAA Four Diamond restaurants; an Arnold Palmer Design 18-hole golf course; a luxurious, full-service spa; and 540,000 square feet of impressive, elegant, high-tech meeting space might be enough for some venues to rest on their laurels. But that’s not how founder Harris Rosen does business at Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando.

Rosen Shingle Creek offers the best of all worlds for executives, meetings planners and guests from the moment they step foot on property to the moment they say goodbye. It’s a thing they call the “Rosen Difference”: providing unrivaled, exceptional one-on-one service, with a commitment of honesty and integrity, elevating expectations for your next big event.

“Being part of a private, independent company allows our industry-recognized staff the freedom to think creatively, challenge the norm and make on-the-spot decisions, providing immediate satisfaction,” said Katie Bellas, Director of Sales & Marketing for Rosen Shingle Creek. That flexibility and personalized attention, she notes, is rare in the Orlando area… and, oftentimes, anywhere.

The property also features 1,501 relaxing guest rooms and lavish suites loaded with amenities, all with expansive views 255 acres of lush Florida flora; three expansive, column-free ballrooms with an additional 96 breakout meeting rooms (the largest ballroom, measuring 95,000 square feet and featuring 31-foot unobstructed ceilings, is one of the biggest in the nation­) including all the high-tech bells and whistles; and 136,000 square feet of outdoor space to wine and dine under the warm Florida sun and the to-die-for cool, breezy evenings.

Ready to dive in? Check out Rosen Shingle Creek’s website to learn more about their meeting capabilities capabilities, or call the property directly at (407) 996-9642.