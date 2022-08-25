News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Why Talking to Strangers Is Good for You, Them, and All of Us

“Don’t talk to strangers” is what we learned as children. Once we move into the adult world, however, everyone we encounter is a stranger, and since we’re a social species, we need each other. In Ideas.TED, author Julie Lythcott-Haims says we need to get good at interacting with strangers, so we can get help when we need it and be of use to them.