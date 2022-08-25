News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The Hidden Power of Workplace Rituals
Regular practices can strengthen psychological safety, purpose, and performance. Harvard Business Review presents a case study from a company that created a meaningful response to a tragedy, and over time, that response became a ritual that employees have come to count on.
Boomerang Workers Earn 25 Percent More Money When They Return, Study Finds
A new trend shows boomerang employees resigning from, then returning to, their previous employers — Forbes has the intel on why companies are rehiring workers after an average of 13 months and paying them 25 percent more.
How Helping People Makes You More Persuasive
Research into persuasion in CEOWorld tells us that one of the best things you can do to create a strong sense of goodwill, and therefore improve your persuasiveness, is simpler than you may think: Find ways to help people.
Why Talking to Strangers Is Good for You, Them, and All of Us
“Don’t talk to strangers” is what we learned as children. Once we move into the adult world, however, everyone we encounter is a stranger, and since we’re a social species, we need each other. In Ideas.TED, author Julie Lythcott-Haims says we need to get good at interacting with strangers, so we can get help when we need it and be of use to them.