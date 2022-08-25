People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Lisa Clark

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has named Lisa Clark as senior sales executive. She is responsible for leading the sales efforts in the New England market for the resort. Clark has more than 16 years of sales experience in the hospitality industry. Most recently, she served as senior sales executive for The Westin Boston Seaport District.

Andrew Girona

Rosewood Hotel Group has appointed Andrew Girona as director of global sales. In this role, he is responsible for managing the group’s leisure travel advisors in Florida and the Southeastern United States, as well as partners in Latin America, South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Girona has more than 15 years of luxury hospitality sales experience. Most recently, he served as the director of sales for Rosewood Baha Mar.

Nikki Leiba

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront has announced Nikki Leiba as its new sales manager. In her position, Leiba will manage the Northeast market segment and oversee all aspects of the sales process. She has 17 years of experience working in hospitality and joins the property from Hyatt Centric Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale.