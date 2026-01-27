Subscribe to Convene. Want deep-dive insights on events delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

I always love when people ask me this because it’s something so many people can relate to. I didn’t even realize this segment of the events industry, specifically trade shows, existed as its own standalone field before I joined it. From the outside, trade shows can appear straightforward or temporary, but I quickly learned how much complexity, strategy, and coordination, and community happens behind the scenes. Between logistics, operations, sales, exhibitor services, creative planning, and relationship management, there are countless moving parts that must align to deliver a seamless show experience. It was eye-opening to see the depth of expertise required and how impactful trade shows truly are for businesses and industries as a whole.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

One of the biggest challenges — and opportunities — I see on the horizon is continuing to manage the growing complexity of trade shows while clients and exhibitors expect more customization, higher-quality experiences, and seamless execution. Rising costs, tighter timelines, and evolving expectations mean event professionals have to be more strategic and consultative than ever. I plan to respond by leaning into collaboration, transparency, and proactive planning, helping clients understand priorities, navigate tradeoffs, and find creative solutions that still deliver impact. By staying organized, adaptable, and focused on the bigger picture, I aim to help create show experiences that are not only successful, but truly valuable for everyone involved.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

The best piece of advice I’ve ever received for this industry is twofold: get out there and fully dive into all aspects of the business and stay calm while focusing on what you can control. The events and trade-show industry is one where you learn most through hands-on experience, and sometimes through mistakes, so leaning in and embracing every opportunity is key. At the same time, things don’t always go as planned, and situations can change quickly. Keeping a level head allows you to think clearly, problem solve effectively, and be a steady, trusted partner for clients and colleagues. Combining those approaches has helped me navigate high-pressure moments, build strong relationships, and consistently deliver successful outcomes, while learning from everyone in the industry, from newcomers to those with decades of experience.

What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

I’ve been following industry leaders on LinkedIn to keep up with new standards, etc. What really resonates with me is seeing how people approach challenges creatively, lean into collaboration, and turn obstacles into opportunities. It reminds me to stay open, keep growing, and bring fresh ideas to every show and project I work on!