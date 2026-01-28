Want a World-Class Event with Small-Town Appeal? Meet in Pasadena

If you’re looking for a West Coast meeting destination that offers all the convenience and amenities of a big city, with the intimacy of a small town, Pasadena should be on your shortlist. Some of tech’s heaviest hitters work and innovate here — all in the midst of a safe, affordable and walkable city just 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

1. Easy to get to, easy to get around

Served by four major airports, getting to Pasadena couldn’t be easier. Your attendees won’t waste valuable time in traffic, either; once here, they’ll enjoy a compact, walkable downtown where everything they need is steps away. For an outing in LA (or, soon, straight to LAX), they can skip the freeway and hop on the Metro.

2. Innovative venues, authentic culture

Don’t let the stunning architecture, tree-lined Southern California streets, and rich culture fool you: Nestled in the midst of all that charm is the world-class Pasadena Convention Center campus. Offering more than 130,000 square feet of versatile exhibit and meetings space, the venue is GBAC STAR-accredited for its unmatched safety and wellness standards, as well as LEED Gold certified. The campus is within walking distance of more than 1,650 hotel rooms, plus local shops, luxury retail offerings, a culinary-driven food scene, arts and entertainment venues like the Pasadena Playhouse, and a range of diverse cultural attractions.

3. Where thought leaders gather

The charm of the city belies some serious tech credentials: With Caltech, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and a number of life sciences, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies companies all making their homes here, there is no shortage of expertise for collaboration, keynotes, panel discussions and networking for your group.

This unique mix of cutting-edge innovation, local charm and culture is Pasadena’s calling card. The city delivers on everything from intimate events to citywide Rose Bowl-scale happenings. For a meeting planner, it’s the Southern California sweet spot.