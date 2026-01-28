People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Greg O’Donnell

The Scottish Event Campus has appointed Greg O’Donnell as senior association sales manager. He has more than 20 years’ experience across sales, business development, and operational roles within the conferences and events sector. O’Donnell joins the SEC from Glasgow Caledonian University, where he was responsible for the strategic development of the commercial conferences and events function, driving sales activity, lead generation, and revenue growth. He will focus on further strengthening the Scottish Event Campus’s international associations portfolio, supporting bid activity, and working closely with partners to attract global congresses to Glasgow.

Alyssa Turowski

The San Diego Convention Center recently announced that Alyssa Turowski will serve as its new chief of hospitality and client experience. She has more than 20 years of hospitality industry experience, having served as general manager of the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines and Westin San Diego after beginning her hospitality career with Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

Monica Kirn-Pea, CMP, CVP

Visit Spokane has appoined Monica Kirn-Pea, CMP, CVP, as its new vice president of sales & services. She joins the organization with more than a decade of experience in convention center and hotel sales, most recently as director of sales for the Oregon Convention Center and Portland Expo Center. She replaces outgoing VP of sales & services, Ruth Fitzgerald, CHSP, CHME, who will continue to support the team through February to ensure a seamless transition.

Melissa Arreola

Velas Resorts has promoted Melissa Arreola to senior regional sales director for the northeast United States. Since joining the hotel brand in 2014, she has become a trusted advisor to high-profile corporate clients and incentive programs, establishing herself as a strategic partner. Throughout her 15-year hospitality career, Arreola has developed specialized expertise in corporate contracting and group negotiations and coordinating event strategy across multidisciplinary teams.

Jordan Steffan, CVP and Shanda Cartwright

The Fort Worth Convention Center has appointed Jordan Steffan, CVP, as operations manager. Formerly director of sales at Will Rogers Memorial Center, she will continue her five-year leadership role within the city’s public events department by overseeing event coordinators and operations teams at the convention center. Shanda Cartwright, who has been national sales manager at the Fort Worth Convention Center since 2022, will step into an interim role as director of sales and supervise sales managers, event coordinators, and an office assistant at the Will Rogers Memorial Center Welcome Center.