Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

Janid Ortiz, director of partnership marketing at Discover Puerto Rico and certified yoga teacher, knows the power of a deep breath. “I turned to breathing techniques as a teenager to cope with panic and anxiety,” she said. “After all these years, I find it is still the most powerful tool to quiet the mind, reduce stress, and focus on the now. Mindful breathing can help anyone achieve incredible health benefits, from lowering your heart rate and blood pressure to reducing depression and managing chronic pain. It’s the most important component of any yoga and/or meditation practice — and it’s available to us anytime, anywhere!”

After Discover Puerto Rico hosted several live yoga classes in June, “Namaste with PCMA,” the positive response prompted the launch of a follow-up virtual series. The pre-recorded sessions — which take participants through short guided breathwork, meditation, and yoga practices — can







be easily worked into any virtual meeting program. And regardless of how and where groups are meeting, pausing to recenter offers a plethora of benefits. Study after study shows that deep breathing techniques help to alleviate stress and promote focus, among other benefits.

Follow along with one of Ortiz’s guided sessions below, and visit discoverpuertorico.com for more ideas on activities to incorporate into your next meeting program in Puerto Rico.

An eight-minute Pranayama breathing session provides an ideally timed break for packed meeting schedules.

This 12-minute guided meditation is an ideal way to end a long day of meetings.

Kick off the day with a 37-minute energizing flow that incorporates gentle movement and gorgeous tropical views.

Jennifer N. Dienst is managing editor of Convene.