Tucson’s History is Legendary — its Future is Even Brighter

The Sonoran Desert should be on everybody’s bucket list.

The iconic North American desert which covers large parts of the Southwestern United States in Arizona and California — has a beauty that pulls many visitors to Tucson.

While Tucson is long known as a resort destination — and indeed, its world-class resorts and brands can compete against any city in North America — Tucson also boasts full-service meeting hotels, a vibrant downtown entertainment district and renovated Convention Center.

Tucson is rich in history, but there is richness in its future, too. Over the next 12 months, Tucson will open three new hotels in the downtown area with over 600 new rooms; it will also unveil a renovated and expanded Tucson Convention Center.

Of course, Tucson is a multicultural destination that values the environment and its connection to nature. Visitors will find themselves in a hub of spas, resort hotels, and championship golf courses.

And Tucson is easy to get to. Before the pandemic, schedules at Tucson International Airport (TUS) topped 60 daily nonstop flights — featuring all major carriers to all major U.S. hubs.

Tucson proudly hangs its hat on having always been a “wellness” destination, perfectly positioned to welcome groups that appreciate a connection to the outdoors and wide-open spaces.

As the world anticipates safely exploring the great outdoors again, Tucson is ready to accommodate, without having to reinvent itself based on the “new normal.”

That’s because open spaces, outdoor venues, a connection to nature, mindfulness and wellness are part of Tucson’s heritage and future, and not a trend.

Learn more about Visit Tuscon.