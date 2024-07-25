Planning Your Next Meeting or Event? You Can’t Do Better Than Indy

A thriving Midwest city, easily accessible from destinations across the U.S., Indianapolis is recently enjoying an even higher profile as a top meetings destination. USA Today named the city the “#1 Convention City in the U.S.”—and no wonder.
More than $2 billion in recent tourism-related investment has brought enhanced accommodations, state-of-the-art venue upgrades, and more. Slated to be complete in fall of 2026 is an over 143,000 square foot convention center expansion, connected to a 40-story, 800-room Signia by Hilton—increasing Indy’s count of skywalk-connected hotel rooms to more than 5,500, all under one roof. And that’s just the beginning. Take a look at the exciting, newly opened hotels and venue spaces, transportation upgrades, and can’t miss dining and nightlife that makes Indy the place your attendees will want to be.
Visit us at Visit Indy to learn more about how the city is growing, and why it’s the place to be for your next meeting.