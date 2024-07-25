Planning Your Next Meeting or Event? You Can’t Do Better Than Indy

A thriving Midwest city, easily accessible from destinations across the U.S., Indianapolis is recently enjoying an even higher profile as a top meetings destination. USA Today named the city the “#1 Convention City in the U.S.”—and no wonder.

More than $2 billion in recent tourism-related investment has brought enhanced accommodations, state-of-the-art venue upgrades, and more. Slated to be complete in fall of 2026 is an over 143,000 square foot convention center expansion, connected to a 40-story, 800-room Signia by Hilton—increasing Indy’s count of skywalk-connected hotel rooms to more than 5,500, all under one roof. And that’s just the beginning. Take a look at the exciting, newly opened hotels and venue spaces, transportation upgrades, and can’t miss dining and nightlife that makes Indy the place your attendees will want to be.