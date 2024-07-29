5 Ways to Make Event New-Timers Feel Like They Belong

New attendees have often had years of remote or hybrid work and the option of virtual events — in-person interactions may bring on anxiety. Here’s how to help put them at ease and provide them with such a positive experience that they’ll return for your next event.

Author: Kimberly Hardcastle-Geddes

There have always been first-timers at our events, but these days, with the new workforce entering the picture, we have a wave of them attending in-person events, often for the first time ever. Easing their nerves should be a priority if we want to attract and retain them. These tips can help you ensure their experience is as enjoyable and frictionless as possible.

Make It Personal

Let’s start with how to market the event so first-timers don’t feel intimidated. Get to know your attendee personas and employ targeted ads and emails that speak to their specific pain points and needs. Use testimonials that highlight community and personal benefits to make them feel welcome and included.

Keep That Communication Flowing

The more information you have before entering an environment, the more confident and prepared you feel. Send emails with know-before-you-go tips. These can include floor plans and layouts, schedules, who’s coming, popular sessions and packing lists. Address specific questions with a “First-Time Attendee Guide” on your website, like this one mdg created for NAB Show®.

With Newtopia Now, mdg produced an interactive map with videos, so new attendees could have a more comprehensive understanding of the different areas within the event for the natural products industry.

Engage Them Early

Help these rookies build relationships before the event begins. Create dedicated groups on social-media channels where attendees can share tips, connect, ask questions, and plan meetups. Host a pre-event webinar or Q&A like this one for the MedTech Conference to demystify the event and set expectations — also benefiting people who are considering registering.

Don’t Stop the Personalization

Through the registration form or a specific newcomers survey, get information about these attendees’ roles, interests, industries, and the like. Once you have that information, it will be easier to convene a cohort of like-minded newcomers who can meet up before and at the event — or to pair them with a “buddy” who can show them around the event when they get there.

You can also suggest an itinerary with sessions and exhibitors that aligns with their field and professional goals. Some of the information can be included on attendees’ badges, which will make walking up to people and starting conversations easier.

Offer On-Site Support

Get first-timers acclimated with an orientation that’s just for them — include tips for getting the most out of the event. Make a concerted effort to match newbies with more experienced showgoers for mentorship opportunities. Provide a show-floor tour, and make sure your new attendees know about it. Newcomers can meet other folks in the tour group and get comfortable with the lay of the land.

Consider using a show app to facilitate finding other professionals from the same region and/or who have similar roles and interests.

Celebrate Them

Recognize first-timers on their badges, by mentioning them at important sessions and by planning a dedicated event. This will help them feel valued and encourage them to return in future years.

Kimberly Hardcastle-Geddes is president and chief marketing strategist at mdg, A Freeman Company, a full-service marketing and public relations firm specializing in B2B events.