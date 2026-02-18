People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Lance Hornecker, CMP, CMM

First Hospitality has added Lance Hornecker, CMP, CMM, as managing director of global sales. He brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the role, including serving as president of the MPI Georgia Chapter. Hornecker will lead global sales efforts across the First Hospitality portfolio.

Alexandra Withers

Alexandra Withers has been named chief commercial officer of the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Raffles Hotels & Resorts brands. She has more than 15 years of experience in global sales, marketing, revenue, and distribution strategies hotel brands .including Edition Hotels, SIXTY Hotels, and Virgin Limited Edition. Withers’ work has been instrumental in launching more than 25 properties across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.