Subscribe to Convene. Want deep-dive insights on events delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware that this is a standalone industry?

I always knew events existed, but I didn’t realize the magnitude and diversity of the industry. Growing up in a small town, I knew I wanted to be in the hospitality space in some form, but it wasn’t until I took the EVNT1001 Introduction to Event Management [course] in college that I truly discovered how vast and multifaceted the field is. Before that, I thought events were just weddings, birthday parties, and concerts.

I had no idea about the sheer scale and variety of events. Now, being at the convention center allows me to witness and help execute a wide range of events, from political and medical conferences to galas and community gatherings. Experiencing this diversity firsthand has shown me just how dynamic and impactful the events industry truly is.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

I believe virtual and hybrid events that allow global attendees [to participate] will continue to grow in the coming year. While this creates new opportunities for international participation, sponsorships, and partnerships, maintaining an engaging experience for virtual attendees while delivering an equally compelling in-person experience at the right price will be a key challenge.

As a venue manager, I plan to stay informed on hybrid events moving through the convention center, closely observe how they are executed, and evaluate what works before and after each event. By learning from these experiences and leveraging best practices, I can better advise clients and help tailor hybrid events to fit our building and their goals.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

One of the most empowering pieces of advice I received about my professional future came when I was 18: Never forget where you started. It came from a woman who had been in the business and events industry since the 1960s. She shared how difficult it was for women to break into the field and how competition often replaced support. She reminded me that, “no matter the accomplishments, promotions, or milestones, it is essential to always look back and help lift the next person up, especially those who started further down the ladder.”

In a fast-paced industry like ours, we are stronger when we support one another rather than compete to tear each other down. I aspire to always live by these words and to never forget to lift up the people around me, just as others have lifted me up.

Bonus/optional question: What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

I hope it doesn’t sound cliché, but the people around me — friends, mentors, and coworkers —have been a constant source of inspiration. I’ve been fortunate to learn from their strengths, take what resonates with me, and create my own authentic approach. Recently, they’ve encouraged me to try new things, whether it’s a new sport, a language, a restaurant, or even stepping into a new role, and those experiences have pushed me to grow in ways I didn’t expect. Being surrounded by people who inspire and challenge me allows me to be the best version of myself and serves as a reminder of how important it is to build a strong, supportive community.