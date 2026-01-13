People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Kaley Mancuso

Visit Plano has Kaley Mancuso as national sales manager. In this role she will oversee a segment of the corporate market, as well as the social and education markets, to attract meetings, events, and group travel. Mancuso brings more than a decade of experience in education leadership to the role, having managed partnerships with more than 30 community organizations, planned and promoted numerous campus-wide events, and collaborated on marketing initiatives that increased engagement and repeat participation.

Michelle Williams

DistiNCtly Fayetteville has appointed Michelle Williams as its new president and CEO. She steps into the role with more than three decades of experience in hotel sales, operations, and destination leadership. Williams most recently served as regional director of sales for Newport Hospitality Group, where she oversaw sales operations for multiple hotel brands, including Marriott, IHG, Hilton, Wyndham, Choice, and independent properties. As president and CEO, Williams will lead DistiNCtly Fayetteville’s efforts to drive visitation, strengthen community partnerships, and position Fayetteville as a competitive, welcoming destination for visitors year-round.

John Barros

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority board has appointed John Barros as its interim executive director with a start date of January 14. He brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to the role. Most recently, Barros served as managing principal at Civitas Builders, a Boston–based firm focused on improving communities through responsive real estate development and strategic project execution.

Shakara Shelton

Choose Chicago has named Shakara Shelton as vice president of sales. She brings more than 15 years of progressive leadership in sales and hospitality, most recently serving as a national accounts manager at Hilton. Shelton will help drive growth across Chicago’s meetings and events portfolio, strengthening the city’s competitive position as a top-tier global destination for events of all sizes.

Dana Miller

InterContinental Boston has appointed Dana Miller as director of sales and marketing. With over 12 years of leadership experience, and a decade at InterContinental Boston alone, she has been responsible for driving millions of dollars in revenue and leading in-house teams. Miller has generated over $16.5 million in rooms and $15 million in banquet revenue annually, delivered millions in year over year growth revenue at the hotel, was solely responsible for key group account expansion, and spearheaded InterContinental Boston’s acceptance into American Express Hotel Collection.