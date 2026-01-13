Subscribe to Convene. Want deep-dive insights on events delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

Before I joined the events industry, I had no real sense of just how broad and diverse it truly is. I assumed “events” was a fairly straightforward category, but I quickly learned that it encompasses an enormous range of specialized roles, skill sets, and event types, far beyond what most people ever see from the outside. I was especially surprised by the sheer scale and influence of the business events sector. I hadn’t realized how much economic impact conferences, exhibitions, incentive programs, and corporate events generate, or how many professionals work behind the scenes to bring them to life. It really shifted my perspective from thinking of events as a single field to understanding it as a complex, interconnected industry with countless pathways.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

One of the biggest opportunities ahead for event professionals is the growing expectation for events to be more meaningful, personalized, and purpose driven. Delegates are no longer satisfied with passive attendance — they want experiences that feel curated, culturally aware, and genuinely valuable. The challenge, of course, is delivering this level of depth while navigating tight budgets, limited time, and increasing pressure to demonstrate impact. My response is to lean into smarter planning; using data to understand what audiences actually want, building stronger relationships with partners and suppliers, and staying curious about new tools and formats that elevate engagement without inflating costs. By combining intentional design with efficient execution, I see this as a moment for the industry to innovate in really practical, people-centered ways. Maybe even in the next 10 years we will see a wholly personalized agenda format, where AI is able to form a program for an attendee based on their session attendance data from the previous year.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

The best piece of advice I’ve ever received is to never burn your bridges, especially in an industry as interconnected as events. It’s a small world where relationships matter and the person you worked with years ago might become a client, collaborator. or even your next employer. I’ve learned that maintaining professionalism, showing respect even in challenging situations, and leaving every role or project on a positive note pays off in ways you often don’t see immediately. This mindset has helped me build a network grounded in trust and goodwill, and it’s opened doors I never expected. In an industry built on people, preserving those connections is one of the smartest long-term decisions you can make.

What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

I am always inspired by my incredible team at Touchpoint: Chris, Brooke, Dan, Ann, Lauren, Susan, and Liz. I am so lucky to watch how passionate, creative, and solutions-focused they are, especially when projects get complex. Everyone brings their own unique strengths to the table and seeing how those skills come together to elevate an event is genuinely motivating. Beyond my immediate team, the broader community I’m connected to continues to push me in the best way, whether through sharing ideas, celebrating wins, or offering honest advice. Being surrounded by people who care deeply about what they do has been a real source of energy and inspiration for me this year. I truly wouldn’t be where I am today without them all in my corner.