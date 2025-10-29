People on the Move

Heather G. Eubank

The Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida has appointed Heather G. Eubank as its new director of events. She brings 35 years of hospitality experience to the role, including nearly three decades with Hyatt Hotels in various event leadership roles. Eubank will lead a team of seasoned event managers as the resort unveils newly renovated event spaces.

Erik Hansen

The U.S. Travel Association (USTA) has named Erik Hansen as senior vice president, head of government relations. He first joined USTA 15 years ago after working on Capitol Hill and has played a central role in the association’s policy advocacy for infrastructure, transportation, and travel facilitation. In this new role, Hansen will lead the USTA’s advocacy strategy and engagement with policymakers on issues critical to the travel industry.