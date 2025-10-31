From expert strategies to organize your day and use AI more intentionally, to new research revealing what attendees really want from networking, here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: 8 Ways to Organize Your Workday

We pair advice from a time-management expert shared during a recent PCMA EMEA virtual Meet-Up with recommendations based on research about AI use. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Networking, Rebuilt: What Attendees Want vs. What Organizers Deliver (Freeman’s XLNC Deep Dive)

Freeman’s latest XLNC report reveals a major mismatch: attendees want organizers to curate subject-matter experts and set purposeful topics for networking—while many planners still default to open “white space,” receptions, and chance encounters. In this Convene Talk, we unpack how to architect serendipity with intention (think BrainDate-style problem matching), design quieter, introvert-friendly options, prep exhibitors with experts—not sales scripts— and give Gen Z clearer ways to start meaningful conversations.

