People on the Move

Brian Zambotti

Brian Zambotti, DES, has joined event-production company FirstHand as its new chief strategy officer. With more than 24 years of experience producing large-scale events for associations and organizations nationwide, Zambotti has dedicated his career to helping associations deliver on events. He is also a recipient of the 2025 PCMA Digital Strategist of the Year Award. As chief strategy officer, Zambotti will lead the company’s strategic growth initiatives across live, digital, and hybrid event production. He will work closely with executive leadership to define business objectives, strengthen market positioning, and shape long-term revenue strategy, including developing innovative service models that merge creative production, content delivery, and education. Zambotti will also help identify emerging trends in experience design and work to deepen partnerships with major associations and corporate clients.

Matthew Bryant and Alphonse Stalliard

Matthew Bryant, a 30-year hospitality veteran, has been named general manager of the Mobile Convention Center in Alabama. Bryant previously served as the chair of Traverse City Tourism and treasurer of the Saugatuck Convention and Visitors Bureau, both in Michigan. He has also held senior executive roles at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, Embassy Suites Nashville Southeast, and the Sheraton Grand Rapids Airport. Joining Bryant to oversee operations at the convention center is Alphonse Stalliard. As the new director of events he will lead client services, coordination, and execution. Stalliard was most recently senior event manager at ASM Global and previously worked in hospitality in the U.S. Virgin Islands and in finance in New York City.