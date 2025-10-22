Meet in Chicago—a City That’s Never Outdone

If you’re looking for an accessible, thriving city for your next meeting or conference, you’d be wise to choose Chicago. Served by two international airports with more than 240 daily nonstop flights, Chicago is well situated for attendees across the country and around the world. And named the Best Big City in the U.S. for nine years running by readers of Conde Nast Traveler, it’s even more delightful once they arrive. The city offers world-class culinary scene—highlighted by multiple Michelin rated and James Beard awarded restaurants; lively nightlife; expansive arts and cultural offerings; and miles of green spaces and stunning lakefront views.

For business visitors, of course, a visit to Chicago is about more than enticing downtime. A hub of innovation, home to an abundance of intellectual capital and thought leadership, and ready with world-class venues to accommodate meetings large or small, Chicago offers unique, inspiring meeting experiences that can’t be found anywhere else.