Why Ottawa is the Destination for Your Next Sustainable Event

As Canada’s capital, Ottawa offers unmatched connectivity—linking delegates to the city’s vibrant neighborhoods, innovative industries, and cultural experiences with ease. The Responsible Events Guide equips planners with practical tools to reduce environmental impact, foster inclusivity, and create meaningful opportunities for social impact. The food recovery program, donation directory, and communications guide help you design events that are exciting, responsible, and purpose driven.
To start planning a sustainably minded event in Ottawa, download the Resposible Events Guide; contact Nicholas Litt of Meetings and Conventions Team; or visit us here.